Kansas governor candidates agree to two debates, one forum

The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Olathe.

September 1, 2022 - 3:21 PM

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt agreed to participate in campaign debates. While the Kelly campaign welcomes the participation of Dennis Pyle, who is running as an independent, the Schmidt campaign does not. (Photos by Sherman Smith and Thad Allton/Kansas Reflector) Photo by (Photos by Sherman Smith and Thad Allton/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks.

The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which the candidates appear alone with a moderator on a stage to answer a series of questions.

The next is the colorful debate Sept. 10 hosted by WIBW Radio and Kansas Radio Networks at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

