Kansas governor candidates agree to two debates, one forum

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks.

The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which the candidates appear alone with a moderator on a stage to answer a series of questions.

The next is the colorful debate Sept. 10 hosted by WIBW Radio and Kansas Radio Networks at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.