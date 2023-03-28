 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Kansas high court signals continued abortion rights support

Kansas Supreme Court members indicated Monday they still consider access to abortion a constitutional right after an attorney for the state argued affirming abortion rights "doesn't matter."

By

State News

March 28, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Kansas Supreme Court Chiefs Justice Marla Luckert Photo by Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court signaled Monday that it still considers access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution, as an attorney for the state argued that a decisive statewide vote last year affirming abortion rights “doesn’t matter.”

The state Supreme Court is considering exactly how far the Republican-controlled Legislature can go in restricting abortion under a 2019 decision protecting abortion rights. The justices heard arguments from attorneys for Kansas and abortion providers in two lawsuits but isn’t likely to rule for months.

One lawsuit challenges a 2015 law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure, and the other challenges a 2011 law that regulates abortion providers more strictly than other health care providers. Legal challenges have blocked both laws from being enforced.

