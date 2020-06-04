Kansas House compromises on response bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill giving Kansas lawmakers some oversight of the state’s coronavirus response cleared the House on Wednesday night and is headed to the Senate.

The Legislature convened for a special session called by Kelly after she vetoed a sweeping coronavirus bill GOP lawmakers approved in May moments before adjourning their annual session. That measure would have curbed Kelly’s power to direct the state’s pandemic response; given legislative leaders the final say over how $1.25 billion in federal relief funds are spent; and protected businesses, medical providers and nursing homes from lawsuits.

Her staff and top Republicans have been negotiating since then. GOP lawmakers unveiled a new plan Tuesday that also would give legislators oversight of spending, prevent coronavirus-related lawsuits and limit Kelly’s ability to close businesses statewide this fall and winter. The vote in the House was 107-12.