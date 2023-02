TOPEKA — Citing rising fentanyl overdoses in the state, House lawmakers have inched closer to legalizing fentanyl test strips.

Rep. Eric Smith, a Burlington Republican, called the test strip legalization part of a two-pronged approach to fighting fentanyl deaths across the state.

“We all know the horror stories, I’m not going to give you a bunch of them up here,” Smith said during a Thursday House hearing. “You know what’s happening with fentanyl.”