 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Kansas is taking a nationally unprecedented move to let foster teens pick their families

Foster children age 16 and older would be able to pick up to two adults to serve as their legal, permanent family. Those people could include caregivers or people close to the child.

May 18, 2022 - 3:21 PM

The SOUL Family discusses the new program that promises “unprecedented change.” Kansas Department For Children And Families

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas will be the first state to let foster children pick their foster parents. The goal of the one-of-a-kind program is to let older foster children create strong connections that could help them as they age out of the state’s care.

Foster children can find permanent homes either through adoption, being reunited with family or guardianship, but this new option gives foster youth more say.

