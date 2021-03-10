Kansas isn’t rolling back restrictions

TOPEKA — After 412 days of monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas health secretary Lee Norman is still “harping,” as he puts it, on the importance of keeping yourself safe.

Yes, things are getting better, he said during a briefing Tuesday with the University of Kansas Health System. Fewer people are sick and dying from the disease in Kansas, and tens of thousands of vaccines are arriving every few days.

Still, health officials fear the declining numbers and new advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could give people the wrong idea. Relaxed attention to basic precautions, such as wearing a mask, or spring break travels could lead to another deadly surge.