Kansas labor secretary steps down

Jobless benefit snafus plagued the state during the COVID-19 crisis. Those troubles prompted the resignation of Labor Secretary Delia Garcia.

By

State News

June 23, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Delía García, left, speaks at an April news conference about the state’s unemployment programs in response to the coronavirus, as Gov. Laura Kelly watches. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA — The head of the agency that’s overseeing Kansas’ response to historic unemployment rates during the coronavirus pandemic resigned Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly said in a statement that Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delía García “inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology and its staff gutted by the previous administration.”

She did not say whether García’s resignation was requested, and at a news conference later Monday, she said: “I met with Secretary Garcia Sunday night, and she offered her resignation and I accepted it.”

