 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Kansas lands $4 billion investment by Panasonic

De Soto plant will produce lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and create 4,000 jobs. The decision is the largest economic development project in Kansas history.

July 13, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly was the bearer of good news Wednesday, July 13, 2022, when she announced Panasonic will create 4,000 jobs and invest $4 billion in a new plant in De Soto designed to create lithium-ion batteries.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

The decision comes five months after the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature rushed to approve a taxpayer-funded incentive package of as much as $1 billion, the state’s largest ever, to attract the company and the promised “thousands of jobs,” even though most of them didn’t know what company was in play. Kelly said Wednesday that the actual incentives will total $829 million over 10 years.

The plant will be located in De Soto, Kansas, a town with about 6,000 people and 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

