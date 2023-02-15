 | Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Kansas lawmaker questions fairness of flat tax plan

The proposed flat tax, Haswood says, “puts the burden on more working class folks.”

By

State News

February 15, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Rep. Christina Haswood questioned the fairness of a flat tax proposal that would mainly benefit wealthy Kansans. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Lawmakers on Tuesday debated the merits of a flat tax proposal that would lower revenues by an estimated $1.5 billion annually and disproportionately benefit the state’s wealthiest residents.

Rep. Christina Haswood, a Lawrence Democrat, questioned during a House committee hearing why the Legislature should favor the flat tax over more equitable tax cut proposals. Democrats, including Gov. Laura Kelly, favor the immediate elimination of the sales tax on food, feminine hygiene products and back-to-school supplies.

