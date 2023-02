The best way to fund state services and programs is a fair tax code.

So when Kansas legislators propose to eliminate a tiered income tax program in favor of a flat tax rate, take note that they’ll have no choice but to cut critical programs and services.

As proposed, a flat tax rate of 5 percent on personal incomes above $15,000 as well as generous tax breaks for corporations and financial institutions would cost the state an estimated $1.5 billion a year.