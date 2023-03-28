 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Kansas lawmakers approve measure to raise smoking age to 21

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill raising the minimum smoking age in the state to 21, following another round of extended debate. If signed into law, the state would gain $2.1 million in federal funding for tobacco enforcement, and lose $7.6 million in state sales tax and cigarette stamp revenue.

March 28, 2023 - 3:00 PM

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature put an exclamation point on opposition to tobacco consumption by young adults Tuesday by sending to Gov. Laura Kelly a bill raising the minimum age for buying, possessing or consuming tobacco products in the state from 18 to 21.

The legislation was approved by the Kansas Senate on a vote of 28-11, which followed passage of the bill 68-53 by the Kansas House in early March. If signed into law, Kansas could gain $2.1 million in federal funding for tobacco enforcement and lose an estimated $7.6 million in state sales tax and cigarette stamp revenue.

Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, said previous attempts to achieve compliance in Kansas with a federal law hoisting the age to 21 failed to survive the legislative process at the Capitol. He said House Bill 2269 could be different.

