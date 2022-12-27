 | Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas lawmakers likely to debate water amid staggering drought

The Ogallala Aquifer and other water sources are likely to be a top priority for lawmakers in the next session. All of Kansas is abnormally a dry or in a drought, with the western half of the state facing "extreme" or "exceptional" drought conditions.

By

State News

December 27, 2022 - 2:11 PM

The landscape of Western Kansas is parched to the point that tributaries sit dry. When Kansas lawmakers return for the session, they will renew efforts to conserve groundwater on the Ogallala Aquifer. Photo by (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector)

Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top priorities as the drought bearing down on Western Kansas hits the already depleted water supply.

Every inch of Kansas is either abnormally dry or in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with most of the western half of the state in either an “extreme” or “exceptional” one. 

In Western Kansas, where there’s little surface water to be found, crop irrigation is expected to once again drive big declines in the Ogallala Aquifer, one of the world’s largest underground water sources. Parts of the aquifer that still have water left to pump could see quadruple the losses of a normal year. 

Related
October 10, 2022
July 9, 2021
August 7, 2018
September 2, 2014
Most Popular