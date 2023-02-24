 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Kansas lawmakers pass bills limiting advance ballot collections

Kansas lawmakers approved a number of bills that end a three-day grace period for advance ballots to be counted.

February 24, 2023 - 3:34 PM

The Kansas House voted to end a three-day grace period for advance ballots, saying taking the window away would restore trust in the electoral process. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Election legislation meant to shore up public trust and transparency passed out of the Kansas House and Senate on Thursday, despite concerns that the bills would have a chilling effect on voters.

House and Senate lawmakers passed bills ending the three-day grace period for advance ballot collection 77-45, following Wednesday’s debate on the ethics of limiting the window. The vote marks a shift from 2017, when the House voted to create the three-day grace period for ballots with 123 voting in favor of the legislation. 

Senators voted 23-17 Thursday to do the same.

