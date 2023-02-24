 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Kansas legislators vote to eliminate three-day grace period for advance ballots

Senate adopts Sen. Caryn Tyson's amendment to ban ballot boxes altogether, passing 21-19

State News

February 23, 2023 - 7:39 PM

Sen. Caryn Tyson's amendment to ban ballot boxes was approved by the Kansas Senate, 21-19 on Feb. 23, 2023. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Election legislation meant to shore up public trust and transparency passed out of the Kansas House and Senate Thursday, despite concerns that the bills would have a chilling effect on voters.

House and Senate lawmakers passed bills ending the three-day grace period for advance ballot collection 77-45, following Wednesday’s debate on the ethics of limiting the window. The vote marks a shift from 2017, when the House voted to create the three-day grace period for ballots with 123 voting in favor of the legislation. 

Senators voted 23-17 Thursday to do the same.

