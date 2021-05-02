 | Sun, May 02, 2021
Kansas legislator arrested after incident at school

Republican Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville, who works as a substitute teacher, was booked in Franklin County jail for allegedly manhandling a student.

May 2, 2021 - 8:38 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was arrested for possible misdemeanor battery in what authorities said Friday was an incident involving a student while he was substitute teaching at a public school in his hometown.

Republican Rep. Mark Samsel was booked Thursday into the local county jail and released on a $1,000 bond. His arrest came after a student reported an incident Wednesday at school in his hometown of Wellsville.

Rep. Mark Samsel

Samsel, 36, has yet to be formally charged with a crime but has a first appearance scheduled in district court for May 19 in Franklin County, said County Attorney Brandon Jones. Kansas law says battery is either causing bodily harm to another person or physical contact with someone else “done in a rude, insulting or angry manner,” and is punished by up to six months in jail.

