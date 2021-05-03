Legislator arrested after wild rant, altercation at Wellsville school

TOPEKA — Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery for a physical altercation with a Wellsville student while engaging in bizarre classroom rants about the wrath of God, masturbation and sex, and teen suicide, officials said Friday.

The Wellsville Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a report of Samsel’s alleged conduct Wednesday from school district administrators. Samsel, a Republican from Wellsville and an attorney who works as a high school sports official in the region, was arrested Thursday and released on bond.

“Student safety has and always will be our first priority,” said Wellsville superintendent Ryan Bradbury. “At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation.”