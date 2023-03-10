 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Kansas nears ban on transgender athletes

A law that bans transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports will go to Gov. Laura Kelly with a veto-proof margin. She has twice vetoed similar bills.

By

State News

March 10, 2023 - 4:58 PM

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Rebekah Bruesehoff, a transgender student athlete, speaks at a press conference on LGBTQI+ rights, at the U.S. Capitol on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bruesehoff spoke out against the proposed national trans sports ban being considered by Republicans on the House Education and the Workforce Committee. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports, and they appear for now to have the votes to override the Democratic governor’s expected veto.

The state Senate voted 28-11 to approve the bill, which would impose the ban for K-12, college and club sports, starting July 1. It next goes to Gov. Laura Kelly, as the state House approved it two weeks earlier on an 82-40 vote.

Kelly vetoed two previous versions of the ban. Republicans made it a major issue when she ran for reelection last year, focusing multiple television ads on it. While she won a narrow victory, supporters of a ban appeared to pick up just enough legislative seats to have the two-thirds majorities necessary in both chambers to override a veto.

