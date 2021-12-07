 | Tue, Dec 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas nets $27.5 million settlement over drug charges

A settlement over prescription drug charges will net Kansas more than $27 million. Kansas is one of states to reach the settlement with Centene Corp.

By

State News

December 7, 2021 - 10:33 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program, after an investigation into whether the company had overcharged the state, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday.

The settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. comes after a nearly two-year investigation by Schmidt’s office and a Jackson, Mississippi-area law firm it hired to review Centene’s practices. States throughout the country have been investigating companies known as pharmacy benefit managers, and Mississippi and Ohio in June settled lawsuits against Centene for a total of nearly $144 million.

Kansas settled with Centene before filing its lawsuit. Schmidt said a key concern was whether Centene negotiated discounts with drug companies and failed to notify Kansas or pass along the savings.

Related
October 21, 2019
October 15, 2019
June 25, 2019
December 20, 2018
Most Popular