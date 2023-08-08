 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Kansas officer dies after weekend shootout

Officer Jonah Oswald, a Kansas City police officer wounded in a weekend shootout, has died of his injuries. He leaves a wife and two young children.

August 8, 2023 - 12:26 PM

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City police officer who was wounded in a shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died, authorities said.

Police in Fairway, Kansas, announced late Monday in a news release that Officer Jonah Oswald died of injuries suffered in the Sunday morning shooting at a QuikTrip store in neighboring Mission, Kansas. The 29-year-old was a four-year veteran of the police force and leaves behind a wife and two young children. Police said the family has asked for privacy.

“We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many,” Chief J.P. Thurlo said.

