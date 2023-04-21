Kansas planning state presidential primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to hold a presidential primary in March 2024 rather than leave it to political parties to decide whether they want to have more exclusive caucuses or state conventions instead.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday signed a bill into law that schedules the election for March 19, 2024, for the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties. The measure had bipartisan support when the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it this month.

County officials will oversee the voting and the state is likely to cover the costs, which could be several million dollars. Far more voters are expected to participate than the tens of thousands who usually do in caucuses or the dozens who would attend a party convention.