Kansas report identifies weakness in financial oversight of Medicaid

TOPEKA — An audit by the Medicaid inspector general in Kansas identified oversight shortcomings in the state’s home and community based service programs that raised questions of potential overpayment to managed-care companies and control weaknesses at an agency in the administration of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Medicaid inspector general Steven Anderson, who is assigned to the office of the state attorney general, concluded Wednesday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lacked “an effective system for tracking” beneficiaries in the program.

The assessment covered services delivered to Medicaid enrollees in the home or community from January 2018 through April 2021. The report was submitted to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Cabinet secretaries at KDHE and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, and the Legislature’s joint oversight committee for Medicaid.