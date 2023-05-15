 | Mon, May 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Expanding KanCare could help curb firearm fatalities

Kansas firearm death rates are 24% higher than the national average, and those by suicide are 46% higher. Expanding Medicaid would increase mental health outreach.

By

Columnists

May 15, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Medicaid expansion has been a hot topic over the past decade. Despite many states across the country expanding their Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act, Kansas has yet to do so.

According to the 2022 Kansas Speaks public opinion survey distributed by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University, nearly 76% of Kansans support KanCare expansion — KanCare is the name of the state’s Medicaid program.

Despite extremely high levels of public support, the state legislature has failed to expand KanCare. The reason is most often attributed to partisan politics.

Related
March 11, 2022
January 7, 2022
January 3, 2019
October 4, 2016
Most Popular