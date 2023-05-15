Expanding KanCare could help curb firearm fatalities

Medicaid expansion has been a hot topic over the past decade. Despite many states across the country expanding their Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act, Kansas has yet to do so.

According to the 2022 Kansas Speaks public opinion survey distributed by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University, nearly 76% of Kansans support KanCare expansion — KanCare is the name of the state’s Medicaid program.

Despite extremely high levels of public support, the state legislature has failed to expand KanCare. The reason is most often attributed to partisan politics.