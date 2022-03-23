Kansas Senate passes trans-athlete ban with veto-proof majority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas Senate have approved a ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports with enough votes to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The 27-12 vote Tuesday sent the measure to the House. Conservatives had exactly the two-thirds majority they would need for a veto override, with one Republican senator absent.

LGBTQ-rights advocates argue that the bill represents discrimination and targets transgender youth who already are vulnerable to bullying and suicide. There’s no evidence that there are more than a handful of transgender students participating in extracurricular activities.