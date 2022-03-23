 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Senate passes trans-athlete ban with veto-proof majority

Republicans in the Kansas Senate approved a ban on transgender athletes in girl's and women's school sports.

By

State News

March 23, 2022 - 2:19 PM

Sen. Renee Erickson has led the effort to ban transgender girls and women from sports. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas Senate have approved a ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports with enough votes to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The 27-12 vote Tuesday sent the measure to the House. Conservatives had exactly the two-thirds majority they would need for a veto override, with one Republican senator absent.

LGBTQ-rights advocates argue that the bill represents discrimination and targets transgender youth who already are vulnerable to bullying and suicide. There’s no evidence that there are more than a handful of transgender students participating in extracurricular activities.

Related
May 3, 2021
April 23, 2021
April 9, 2021
April 8, 2021
Most Popular