Kansas Senate sets aside $32.7 million for college, university building repair

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate approved a bill pledging a six-year infusion of $32.7 million annually to finance building maintenance projects on campuses of Kansas’ public universities, community colleges and technical colleges.

The original version of Senate Bill 552 would have authorized the program for a decade, but an amendment trimmed the commitment to six years. The legislation has yet to be passed by the Kansas House and the final version of the bill would need the signature of Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Basically, this will give the universities six years to use this program and at that time we’ll be able to look and see how much has been handled as far as deferred maintenance, how much has been done as far as demolition. It gives us an opportunity at that time to look and see if we need to adjust the number,” said Sen. Rick Billinger, a Goodland Republican and chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.