Kansas set to resume Medicaid unwinding

TOPEKA — The state has approximately four months left to finish a large-scale Medicaid review process, with more than 20,000 Kansans already deemed ineligible for health coverage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal “continuous coverage” provisions meant Medicaid administrators couldn’t end health care eligibility unless the person in question moved away, died or asked to end coverage. Participation in KanCare, the Medicaid program in Kansas, increased from 410,000 to 540,000 people during the pandemic.

When federal protections ended, the nationwide process of determining Medicaid eligibility began in April for the first time in three years. The unwinding process has to be completed by early 2024.