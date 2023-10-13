 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas set to resume Medicaid unwinding

Kansas has four months to finish a review of Medicaid applications deemed ineligible for coverage.

By

State News

October 13, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Christine Osterlund, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s deputy secretary for agency integration and Medicaid, told lawmakers the department is ready to resume sending renewal notices. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The state has approximately four months left to finish a large-scale Medicaid review process, with more than 20,000 Kansans already deemed ineligible for health coverage. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal “continuous coverage” provisions meant Medicaid administrators couldn’t end health care eligibility unless the person in question moved away, died or asked to end coverage. Participation in KanCare, the Medicaid program in Kansas, increased from 410,000 to 540,000 people during the pandemic. 

When federal protections ended, the nationwide process of determining Medicaid eligibility began in April for the first time in three years. The unwinding process has to be completed by early 2024.

Related
August 1, 2023
February 11, 2021
August 19, 2020
June 13, 2018
Most Popular