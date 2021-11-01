 | Mon, Nov 01, 2021
Kansas Supreme Court debates fate of judge over nude selfies

Should a retired judge who sent nude photos of himself to an online site for swingers be punished? Judge Marty Clark retired in May, but the Kansas Supreme Court still is deciding whether he should be disciplined.

November 1, 2021 - 9:39 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is considering whether a retired judge should be disciplined for sending nude photos of himself to an online site for swingers. 

The court heard arguments Thursday in the case of former Russell County Magistrate Judge Marty Clark, who retired in May, three days before the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct recommended that he be disciplined.

Todd Thompson, who argued for the commission, said Clark sent photos to the Club Foreplay site as well as “salacious” texts to a woman discussing a possible sexual encounter in the judge’s chamber, The Wichita Eagle reported. 

