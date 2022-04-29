 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Kansas tightens rules for food assistance

Critics warn a new law targeted at adults who receive food assistance is so poorly written it will apply to thousands more people than intended. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bill that imposes job training on non-disabled adults, but the Republican-led Legislature overrode the veto.

April 29, 2022 - 3:18 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will be tightening its rules for adults receiving food assistance even though critics have warned that its new law is so sloppily written that it will apply to thousands more people than supporters intended.

The Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a GOP bill imposing a new job-training requirement for non-disabled adults. The changes will take effect July 1.

Republicans could overturn Kelly’s action on their own because they have more than the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to do it. The votes were 86-36 in the House and 29-11 in the Senate, and almost no Democrats supported the override attempt.

