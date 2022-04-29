Kansas tightens rules for food assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will be tightening its rules for adults receiving food assistance even though critics have warned that its new law is so sloppily written that it will apply to thousands more people than supporters intended.

The Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a GOP bill imposing a new job-training requirement for non-disabled adults. The changes will take effect July 1.

Republicans could overturn Kelly’s action on their own because they have more than the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to do it. The votes were 86-36 in the House and 29-11 in the Senate, and almost no Democrats supported the override attempt.