 | Wed, Nov 24, 2021
Kansas to protect workers who refuse COVID shots

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a Republican measure that will offer protections to workers who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines. Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the measure and were upset with Kelly's actions.

November 24, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly signed on to Republican-led legislation that gives employees a wide berth in being able to excuse themselves from the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday brushed aside complaints from fellow Democrats about signing a Republican measure aimed at financially protecting workers who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines by declaring, “leadership means seeking compromise.”

Kelly acted with unusual speed, signing the bill the afternoon after its passage by the GOP-controlled Legislature just before midnight Monday during a one-day special session. Kansas is making it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements and promising unemployment benefits to people who are fired after refusing the shots.

Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the measure, and Kelly angered some of them with her pledge to sign it in response to  federal mandates from President Joe Biden. She signed the bill in private after ignoring questions from reporters during a Tuesday morning holiday event at the governor’s official residence.

