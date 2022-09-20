 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Kansas uninsured rate higher than national average

Kansas now has a higher uninsured rate than the national average for the first time in years. Nearly 264,000 Kansans went without insurance in 2021. Meanwhile, with the Affordable Care Act, the U.S. uninsured rate decreased from 9.2% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2021.

By

State News

September 20, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Medicaid expansion would help to fuel the recovery by infusing more than $700 million annually into the Kansas economy, increasing economic activity and helping businesses get back on their feet, writes April Holman of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. Photo by (Getty Images)

Nationally, more and more Americans have been enrolled in health insurance since the Affordable Care Act was implemented. But no longer in Kansas, which now has a higher uninsurance rate than the national average rate for the first time in years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Nearly 264,000 Kansans went without insurance in 2021. 

Kansas’ uninsured rate hasn’t changed between 2019 to 2021, staying at 9.2%. Thanks to federal efforts to increase health insurance coverage, the U.S. uninsured rate has decreased from 9.2% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2021. 

