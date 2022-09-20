Kansas uninsured rate higher than national average

Nationally, more and more Americans have been enrolled in health insurance since the Affordable Care Act was implemented. But no longer in Kansas, which now has a higher uninsurance rate than the national average rate for the first time in years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Nearly 264,000 Kansans went without insurance in 2021.

Kansas’ uninsured rate hasn’t changed between 2019 to 2021, staying at 9.2%. Thanks to federal efforts to increase health insurance coverage, the U.S. uninsured rate has decreased from 9.2% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2021.