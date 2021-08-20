Kansas universities shower vaccinated with generous gifts

In an effort to get students vaccinated for COVID-19 before coming to campus, Wichita State University is offering a $250 award for incoming students who can show proof of vaccination, according to a WSU news release.

Participating students will also be eligible to receive one of 20 scholarships worth $5,000 each for the spring 2022 semester, which will be awarded through a random drawing.

Not to be outdone, Pittsburg State University is offering $500 scholarships for all on-campus students who provide proof of vaccination. Participating students will also be eligible to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes that are equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals and housing, according to a PSU news release.