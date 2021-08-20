 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas universities shower vaccinated with generous gifts

Universities are offering rewards for incoming students who can show proof of vaccination.

By

State News

August 20, 2021 - 1:47 PM

The University of Kansas, Strong Hall. Courtesy photo

In an effort to get students vaccinated for COVID-19 before coming to campus, Wichita State University is offering a $250 award for incoming students who can show proof of vaccination, according to a WSU news release.

Participating students will also be eligible to receive one of 20 scholarships worth $5,000 each for the spring 2022 semester, which will be awarded through a random drawing. 

Not to be outdone, Pittsburg State University is offering $500 scholarships for all on-campus students who provide proof of vaccination. Participating students will also be eligible to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes that are equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals and housing, according to a PSU news release.

Related
July 15, 2021
July 7, 2021
May 20, 2021
November 13, 2020
Most Popular