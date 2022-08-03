 | Wed, Aug 03, 2022
Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

Kansas voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observers who expected a close result.

State News

August 3, 2022 - 9:26 AM

Iman Alsaden, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains hugged Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, as they celebrated a victory at the polls Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd. The group backed a "no" vote on the constitutional amendment, which if passed, removes the right to an abortion from the Kansas constitution. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / TNS

The ballot measure was failing by a 60-40 margin late Tuesday after voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked by dubious claims by amendment supporters and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The question before voters, in the form of a confusingly worded constitutional amendment, was whether to end the right to abortion in Kansas by voting “yes” or preserve the right by voting “no.”

