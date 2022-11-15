Kansas voters reject power shift amendment

A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have shifted regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature.

It would have given the Legislature more power over defining how state laws should be carried out by agencies, particularly environmental regulations on businesses. That would have weakened the governor’s authority and strengthened the role of lawmakers.

Critics argued it was a move by Republican lawmakers who have long controlled the Legislature to limit the political power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who just won reelection. The failed effort was fueled partly over anger at the governor shutting down schools during the pandemic.