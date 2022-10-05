 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Kassebaum endorses Kelly in governor’s race

Nancy Kassebaum, former Kansas senator, endorsed Gov. Laura Kelly's re-election bid, picking the Democrat over fellow Republican Derek Schmidt, who served as a legislative assistant under Kassebaum in the 1990s.

State News

October 5, 2022 - 11:50 AM

Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum of Kansas endorses for re-election Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly rather than Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt, who previously worked for Kassebaum. Photo by Thad Allton for The Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Republican Nancy Kassebaum, the first woman to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate and the daughter of GOP presidential nominee Alf Landon, endorsed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign for re-election.

On Monday, Kassebaum said Kelly’s bipartisanship and commitment to “solutions to real problems” of state government made her the better choice over Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt or independent candidate Dennis Pyle.

“She continues to rise above partisan politics to do what is right for Kansas. She has the leadership qualities needed to continue leading the state,” Kassebaum said.

