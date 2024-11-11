Keeping honeybees alive proves ‘devastating’ for farmers

During most honey harvests, Robert Burns said he’s able to pull at least 23 gallons from the honeybee colonies he manages at Mitzvah Garden KC in Overland Park, Kansas.

But these past seasons haven’t been so sweet.

“This is the third year we’ve lost a lot of the colonies for no good reason,” said Burns, who has been beekeeping for 52 years. “And it’s devastating because we have to start completely over again.”

The garden’s five hives were doing well in the spring and summer, but that changed after its most recent honey harvest in mid-August. It was supposed to be the last of the year before leaving the bees alone through the winter.

The bees in one box started to die, according to Burns, while many others began to fly in a sort of death spiral. Days later, almost all of the remaining honeybees – which number in the tens of thousands – died.

In the end, only one box survived.

“I could barely talk that day,” Burns said. “I had to go through and basically clean up the frames, wipe out all the comb, throw it away.”

The number of honeybee colonies across the U.S. might be at an all-time high at nearly 4 million, according to data from the Department of Agriculture. Honey production also grew in 2023.

But in parts of the Midwest, some beekeepers are struggling to keep their bees alive.

“The Midwest can be a really challenging landscape for honeybees and other pollinators,” said Randall Cass, the bee extension specialist at Iowa State University. “We tend to lose our colonies every winter at a higher rate.”

FACTORS LIKE parasites, exposure to pesticides and a lack of floral diversity can have a significant impact on the ability for bees to survive in the Midwest, he said. And all this can be especially bad when combined with drought or fluctuating temperatures that draw out bees too soon in the winter.

“It just creates a perfect storm of a worst case scenario environment for our bees in some cases,” Cass said.

Iowa often has the highest overwinter losses, he said. Beekeepers in the state sometimes lose more than 40% of their colonies, according to recent research on managed honeybee colonies. Those numbers can be similar in neighboring states, including Nebraska, and parts of Missouri and Kansas, Cass said.

Honeybees are not native to North America, but they now play a key role as pollinators in both local ecosystems and the agriculture industry. In the United States alone, about 75% of the fruit, nuts and vegetables the country grows require a bee pollinator, said Tamra Reall, a field specialist in horticulture for the University of Missouri.

“We take insects for granted,” she said. “They can be resilient, but we need to take action and make sure that we’re not contributing to the problem, but rather providing an environment for those beneficials.”