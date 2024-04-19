 | Fri, Apr 19, 2024
Kelly boosts investment in airports

Governor signs measure raising bar for closure of nuclear, fossil-fuel plants.

By

State News

April 19, 2024 - 3:13 PM

Sen. Mike Petersen, a Wichita Republican and chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, welcomed Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature on a bill increasing to $15 million annually the state’s investment in Kansas airport infrastructure. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation supported by more than 150 legislators that would triple to $15 million annual state investment in modernization and infrastructure repairs of airports in Kansas.

 On Thursday, Kelly put her signature to House Bill 2498 to broaden resources dedicated to improvements at 109 airfields. The Kansas Department of Transportation recommended lawmakers adjust the current $5 million state appropriation, which hadn’t been increased since 2013.

 A recent state assessment of airports in Kansas indicated runway pavement conditions were deteriorating. The budget could be used for that type of safety upgrade, automated weather observation systems, rehabilitation of existing aviation facilities or the planning and building of new infrastructure.

