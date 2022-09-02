 | Sat, Sep 03, 2022
Kelly drops first legal sports bet in Kansas

The Kansas governor placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas with a $15 wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the next Super Bowl.

By

State News

September 2, 2022 - 5:57 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly, who is running for reelection in November, placed the state’s first legal sports bet Thursday by placing $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl in February. Photo by (Submitted)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly won’t know for more than five months whether she wagered wisely by betting $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII in February.

She plunked down cash on 10-to-1 odds at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, in the first official sports wager in Kansas following passage of legislation creating the opportunity for people to make online and in-person bets. It was the “soft opening” of the sports gaming structure in Kansas, with broader application next week.

“I hear from Kansans across the state who are eager to finally place legal wagers on sports,” Kelly said during Thursday’s ceremony. “I’m glad we were able to move quickly to get this bipartisan effort done in time for football season.”

