Kelly drops first legal sports bet in Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly won’t know for more than five months whether she wagered wisely by betting $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII in February.

She plunked down cash on 10-to-1 odds at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, in the first official sports wager in Kansas following passage of legislation creating the opportunity for people to make online and in-person bets. It was the “soft opening” of the sports gaming structure in Kansas, with broader application next week.

“I hear from Kansans across the state who are eager to finally place legal wagers on sports,” Kelly said during Thursday’s ceremony. “I’m glad we were able to move quickly to get this bipartisan effort done in time for football season.”