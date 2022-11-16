Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’

MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan.

“Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas.

Kelly, who won reelection earlier this month, said that for decades lawmakers have kicked the can down the road on solving the state’s water crisis. She pledged to stop that.