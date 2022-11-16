 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’

Gov. Laura Kelly pledged to take measures to protect the state's water supply during her second term in office. Much of the Kansas water is coming from the Ogallalah Aquifer, which may only have a about a decade worth of water remaining.

November 16, 2022 - 1:32 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly greets staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday in Manhattan, where she spoke at the Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas. Photo by COURTESY PHOTO VIA KANSAS REFLECTOR

MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan.

“Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about 500 at the 11th annual Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas.

Kelly, who won reelection earlier this month, said that for decades lawmakers have kicked the can down the road on solving the state’s water crisis. She pledged to stop that.

