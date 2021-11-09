Kelly pushes to end sales tax on food

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas families would save hundreds of dollars a year under a proposal Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly outlined Monday to eliminate the state’s unusually high sales tax on groceries.

Kelly’s proposal, which would save consumers roughly $450 million a year, comes at a time when the state is flush with cash, thanks to tax collections that have exceeded expectations for months. But if a measure reducing or eliminating the tax passes the Republican-controlled Legislature, she’ll face a partisan fight over credit as she seeks reelection next year.

The governor unveiled her proposal three days after GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt called on lawmakers to cut or eliminate the 6.5% tax. Schmidt didn’t make a specific proposal but told top Republicans in a letter Friday that he is “ready to assist” them in passing a measure.