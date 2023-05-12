 | Fri, May 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kelly scuttles deal on COVID-19 lawsuit filed by Wichita business

The six Republicans on the State Finance Council voted to pay $4,305.46 to Floyd, but the two Democrats and Kelly voted against the arrangement.

By

State News

May 12, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly used her unilateral authority to block approval by Republican legislators settlement of a COVID-19 lawsuit filed by a Wichita business. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Republican legislators on the State Finance Council pushing Thursday to settle a lawsuit filed by owner of a Wichita fitness gym temporarily closed in early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic were thwarted by Gov. Laura Kelly’s opposition to the deal.

Attorney General Kris Kobach’s staff recommended the State Finance Council, which includes the governor as well as GOP and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, endorse a financial solution to the case brought by Omega Bootcamps and owner Ryan Floyd.

Floyd filed a Sedgwick County District Court lawsuit in December 2020 demanding compensation for directives compelling certain businesses close to avoid spread of the virus. In 2021, the state filed a motion for dismissal of the lawsuit.

Related
March 30, 2021
September 11, 2020
September 4, 2020
September 5, 2019
Most Popular