Kelly scuttles deal on COVID-19 lawsuit filed by Wichita business

TOPEKA — Republican legislators on the State Finance Council pushing Thursday to settle a lawsuit filed by owner of a Wichita fitness gym temporarily closed in early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic were thwarted by Gov. Laura Kelly’s opposition to the deal.

Attorney General Kris Kobach’s staff recommended the State Finance Council, which includes the governor as well as GOP and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, endorse a financial solution to the case brought by Omega Bootcamps and owner Ryan Floyd.

Floyd filed a Sedgwick County District Court lawsuit in December 2020 demanding compensation for directives compelling certain businesses close to avoid spread of the virus. In 2021, the state filed a motion for dismissal of the lawsuit.