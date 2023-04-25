 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Kelly signs bill establishing more protections for foster care

By

State News

April 25, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the signing of four bipartisan bills Monday. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a wide-ranging child welfare bill that establishes a foster care bill of rights and a baby box drop-off system, legislation meant to patch up some of the cracks within the state’s child welfare system.

Kelly announced the bill’s signing, along with three other bipartisan bills Monday, hours after she vetoed a Republican-backed flat tax proposal. 

“I am pleased to sign this bill into law not only to empower our youth and families in our foster care system, but to honor the legacy of one of our state’s great leaders, Representative Gail Finney,” Kelly said. “She was a warrior for our children – particularly those from underrepresented and minority communities – and worked tirelessly to improve foster care in our state.”

