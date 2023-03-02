Kelly touts improved credit rating, warns against flat tax

TOPEKA — The state’s credit rating has improved again, Gov. Laura Kelly announced this week, but her administration warns that a Senate-approved flat tax plan would damage that score.

S&P Global changed Kansas’ credit outlook from stable to positive, recognizing passage by the Republican-controlled Legislature of several of the Democratic governor’s financial initiatives. They include balancing the state budget and paying off Kansas Public Employees Retirement System debt.

“This is great news for Kansas’ budget and economic outlook, making it even more likely that our state will be seen as a smart investment,” Kelly said. “It is clear that we have put Kansas back on track by growing our economy and paying off debts.”