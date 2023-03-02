 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
Kelly touts improved credit rating, warns against flat tax

S&P said Kelly’s recommended budgets for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 could lead to another rating upgrade, although costly tax cuts, like the flat tax proposal, could cause the rating to fall again.

State News

March 2, 2023 - 5:06 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly says the state’s improved credit rating makes it clear that Kansas is back on track by growing the economy and paying off debt. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The state’s credit rating has improved again, Gov. Laura Kelly announced this week, but her administration warns that a Senate-approved flat tax plan would damage that score.

S&P Global changed Kansas’ credit outlook from stable to positive, recognizing passage by the Republican-controlled Legislature of several of the Democratic governor’s financial initiatives. They include balancing the state budget and paying off Kansas Public Employees Retirement System debt.

“This is great news for Kansas’ budget and economic outlook, making it even more likely that our state will be seen as a smart investment,” Kelly said. “It is clear that we have put Kansas back on track by growing our economy and paying off debts.” 

