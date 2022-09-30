Kelly unveils 2nd term agenda

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Kelly said her plan would help every Kansas family save money without raising taxes, and “make our state the very best place to live, work and raise a family.”

The “Road Ahead” initiative released five weeks before the Nov. 8 election showdown with Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt also would strengthen the workforce, expand economic activity and make strategic investments in the future of children, Kelly said.