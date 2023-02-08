KHP superintendent and adjutant general retiring

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, who has been sued for sexual harassment and retaliation, will retire in July, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

The governor also said Adjutant General David Weishar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state’s emergency management director, will retire April 1.

Jones has a 45-year career in law enforcement and was the Shawnee County sheriff before Kelly appointed him patrol superintendent in 2019.