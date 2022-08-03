Kobach prevails in GOP AG race; treasurer campaign very close

TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary of state before experiencing campaign hiccups in a 2018 loss for governor and the 2020 defeat for U.S. Senate. He rebounded Tuesday in the open primary for attorney general on strength of his significant name recognition and the loyalty of conservatives.

Warren was the choice of the Kansas Chamber, Kansans for Life, Kansas State Rifle Association, Kansas Livestock Association as well as former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall. In 2021, the Kansas Chamber’s president said he was concerned Kobach was incapable of effectively representing Kansas businesses and individuals in court.