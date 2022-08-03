 | Wed, Aug 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kobach prevails in GOP AG race; treasurer campaign very close

“Kansans will have a clear choice for attorney general this fall, between a politician and a public servant,” nominee Chris Mann said.

By

State News

August 3, 2022 - 3:17 PM

Attorney Kris Kobach, a former secretary of state, prevailed in a three-candidate race to win the Republican Party’s nomination for Kansas attorney general in Tuesday’s primary. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach sidestepped money and influence of Republican powerbrokers to capture the party’s nomination for attorney general in a showdown with Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

Kobach, of the historic territorial town Lecompton, served two terms as secretary of state before experiencing campaign hiccups in a 2018 loss for governor and the 2020 defeat for U.S. Senate. He rebounded Tuesday in the open primary for attorney general on strength of his significant name recognition and the loyalty of conservatives.

Warren was the choice of the Kansas Chamber, Kansans for Life, Kansas State Rifle Association, Kansas Livestock Association as well as former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall. In 2021, the Kansas Chamber’s president said he was concerned Kobach was incapable of effectively representing Kansas businesses and individuals in court.

Related
July 25, 2022
July 20, 2022
July 5, 2022
June 16, 2022
Most Popular