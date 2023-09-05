KU business school gets $50 million donation

LAWRENCE — An anonymous donor gave $50 million to the business school at the University of Kansas to support undergraduate students and faculty research, officials said Tuesday.

It represented the largest gift received by the School of Business located on the university’s main campus in Lawrence. The funding has been earmarked to support students through study abroad, entrepreneurship and career-focused programs as well as initiatives tied to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

In addition, the endowment to the business school would be dedicated to improving scholarly output through support of faculty professorships and fellowships.