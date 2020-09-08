KU students strike to protest campus opening

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A group of University of Kansas students went on a strike from classes on Monday to protest the opening of the campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Kansas held classes on Labor Day due to a modified academic calendar amid the pandemic, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The student organization Jayhawker Liberation Front publicized the strike in tandem with a petition calling for the closure of campus due to the virus spread. They also want free exit testing for all students, shelter for students in need and hazard pay for essential workers.