How universities are sending students home for Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kansas — In just two weeks, thousands of college students in Kansas will board planes and hop into cars daydreaming of sweet potatoes and turkey legs.

Most of those students won’t return to campus for the rest of the semester. To cut the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the majority of universities in Kansas will have students finish the fall semester online.

Even one-way Thanksgiving trips, health experts worry, could mean trouble when all those students return home, pack around holiday feasts, pass the gravy and hug an uncle or a grandma they haven’t seen for months.