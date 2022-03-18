Labette Co. serves up wind farm roadblock

OSWEGO — By a 2-1 margin, Labette County commissioners on Monday voted against cooperating with any potential wind developer in terms of allowing it to use its roads and bridges, according to the Parsons Sun.

This is yet another roadblock to RWE Renewables’ efforts to build a wind farm there. Despite the fact that the German company has already leased 186 tracts of land from willing area landowners totaling more than 24,000 acres, Commissioners Terry Weidert and Lonie Addis are against the project and determined to thwart its progression.

Commissioner Cole Proehl said he is representing the desire of his constituents by voting in favor of renewable energy. Proehl said that in conversations with voters, 70% favor developing a local wind farm.