Lawmakers approve education budget with private school benefits

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature passed a K-12 education package Friday that fully funds public schools but includes expansion of a private school tax credit and allows private school students to participate in public school sports and activities.

Lawmakers abandoned plans to pass a revived voucher program before adjourning.

House lawmakers approved Senate Bill 113, which provides funding for the next three years, by an 83-37 vote, despite criticism from House Democrats who felt the process hasn’t been transparent — especially with a new provision that allows the state first right of refusal over closed school buildings. The bill passed 23-16 in the Senate after lengthy debate.