 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers approve education budget with private school benefits

Public school funding plan includes school board pay, local taxes to raise teacher salaries, private school students in public school sports.

By

State News

May 1, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Sen. Molly Baumgardner says private school students should feel included in school district communities. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature passed a K-12 education package Friday that fully funds public schools but includes expansion of a private school tax credit and allows private school students to participate in public school sports and activities.

Lawmakers abandoned plans to pass a revived voucher program before adjourning.

House lawmakers approved Senate Bill 113, which provides funding for the next three years, by an 83-37 vote, despite criticism from House Democrats who felt the process hasn’t been transparent — especially with a new provision that allows the state first right of refusal over closed school buildings. The bill passed 23-16 in the Senate after lengthy debate.

Related
May 7, 2021
April 8, 2021
March 9, 2021
March 28, 2019
Most Popular