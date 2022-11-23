Lawmakers eye surplus to fix ‘Social Security cliff’

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state.

Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 or less in federal adjusted gross income. Critics of the tax policy say retirees are put under unnecessary financial strain.

During Friday’s legislative hearing on taxation, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, said she supported removing state income tax on Social Security entirely. Tyson and other lawmakers have tried to pass legislation on this subject for the past few years.